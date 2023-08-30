Springfield Lutheran's defense throttled Staunton, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 30.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

The Crusaders held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

The last time Springfield Lutheran and Staunton played in a 5-1 game on Sept. 15, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Hillsboro in a soccer game.

