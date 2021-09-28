 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Lutheran stomps past Argenta-Oreana 4-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Argenta-Oreana 4-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 28.

Recently on September 23 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Macon Meridian in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 2-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Half an effort not enough for Bears defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News