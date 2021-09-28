Springfield Lutheran stomps past Argenta-Oreana 4-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Argenta-Oreana 4-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 28.
Recently on September 23 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Macon Meridian in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 2-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.
