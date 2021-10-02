Springfield Lutheran takes victory lap over Springfield Southeast 4-1

Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield Lutheran's 4-1 throttling of Springfield Southeast during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 28, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur St Teresa on September 25 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.
The first half gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead over the Spartans.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.