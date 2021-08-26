 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran's trick is no treat for Athens 4-2

Springfield Lutheran jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 4-2 win over Athens in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 26.

Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 4-2 tie.

Springfield Lutheran opened with a 3-1 advantage over Athens through the first half.

