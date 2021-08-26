Springfield Lutheran's trick is no treat for Athens 4-2

Springfield Lutheran jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 4-2 win over Athens in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 26.

Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 4-2 tie.

Springfield Lutheran opened with a 3-1 advantage over Athens through the first half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.