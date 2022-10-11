 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops zeroes on Decatur St. Teresa 8-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Decatur St. Teresa 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11.

In recent action on September 26, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Virden North Mac on October 1 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.

