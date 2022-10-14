 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin makes Springfield Lutheran walk the plank 6-1

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-1 win against Springfield Lutheran in Illinois boys soccer on October 14.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 4-0 stretch over the final half.

In recent action on October 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Macon Meridian on October 6 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

