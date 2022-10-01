Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tames Virden North Mac's offense 10-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Virden North Mac's attack in a virtuoso 10-0 performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
