Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tames Virden North Mac's offense 10-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Virden North Mac's attack in a virtuoso 10-0 performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on September 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

