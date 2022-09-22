Springfield stonewalls Buffalo Tri-City 5-0

Springfield's defense kept Buffalo Tri-City under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 5-0 decision during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 15, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Beardstown and Springfield took on Beardstown on September 16 at Beardstown High School. Click here for a recap
