Stop sign: Champaign Centennial renders Decatur St. Teresa's offense pointless 11-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Champaign Centennial's 11-0 blanking of Decatur St. Teresa at Decatur St. Teresa High on September 17 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Champaign Centennial took on Urbana on September 8 at Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.