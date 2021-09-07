Stop sign: Mt. Zion renders Taylorville's offense pointless 4-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mt. Zion shutout Taylorville 4-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 7.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
