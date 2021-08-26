 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stop sign: O'Fallon Township renders Chatham Glenwood's offense pointless 2-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when O'Fallon Township stuffed Chatham Glenwood 2-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on August 26.

O'Fallon Township drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Look for Bears Vs. Titans to go over the total of 37 points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News