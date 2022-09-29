 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Hoopeston Area unleashes full fury on Danville Schlarman 6-2

Hoopeston Area painted a masterpiece of offensive soccer all over the canvas of Danville Schlarman's defense for a 6-2 win for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 29.

The last time Hoopeston Area and Danville Schlarman played in a 8-1 game on September 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 20, Danville Schlarman faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Hoopeston Area took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on September 20 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.

