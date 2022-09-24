Storm warning: Springfield Southeast unleashes full fury on Decatur St. Teresa 6-1

Springfield Southeast's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Decatur St. Teresa 6-1 on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Last season, Springfield Southeast and Decatur St Teresa faced off on September 25, 2021 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 19, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Springfield Southeast took on Beardstown on September 10 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.
