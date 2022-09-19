Taylorville collects skin-tight win against Niantic Sangamon Valley 2-1

Taylorville showed its poise to outlast a game Niantic Sangamon Valley squad for a 2-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 13, Niantic Sangamon Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Taylorville took on Charleston on September 13 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
