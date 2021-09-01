Too close for comfort: Springfield Lutheran edges Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield Lutheran nabbed it to nudge past Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Recently on August 28 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Litchfield in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Lutheran hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second half, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 1-1 tie through the first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.