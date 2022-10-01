Too close to call: Waverly South County and Collinsville deadlock 2-2

It wasn't romantic, but Waverly South County and Collinsville tied the knot in a 2-2 equalizer at Collinsville High on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

