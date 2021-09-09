 Skip to main content
Tuxedo fitted for a tie between Riverton and Springfield Lutheran 3-3

Riverton and Springfield Lutheran waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 9.

Fireworks started in the second half as the two teams finished the period in a 3-3 tie.

Tough to find an edge early, Riverton and Springfield Lutheran fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

