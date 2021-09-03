Urbana deals goose eggs to Danville in verdict 3-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Urbana shutout Danville 3-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 3.
Defense ruled the first half as the Tigers and the Vikings were both scoreless.
