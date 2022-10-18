Urbana makes Rantoul Township walk the plank 8-1

Urbana unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rantoul Township 8-1 Tuesday during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on October 12, Rantoul Township faced off against Danville and Urbana took on Peoria Richwoods on October 11 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
