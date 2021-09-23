 Skip to main content
Urbana overcomes Bloomington in competitive affair 2-1

Urbana didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bloomington 2-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on September 14, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Urbana took on Normal Community West on September 14 at Normal Community West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Tigers opened with a 1-0 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first half.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final half, setting for a 2-1 tie.

