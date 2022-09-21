Vice-grip defense fuels Champaign Central's win over Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Champaign Central bottled Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 21.
In recent action on September 15, Champaign Central faced off against Urbana and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Metamora on September 17 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.
