Vice-grip defense fuels Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's win over Tolono Unity 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Tolono Unity on the scoreboard because Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 20, Tolono Unity faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
