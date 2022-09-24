 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's win over Tolono Unity 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Tolono Unity on the scoreboard because Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on September 20, Tolono Unity faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

