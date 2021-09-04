Vice-grip defense fuels Mahomet-Seymour's win over Danville 2-0

Mahomet-Seymour's defense throttled Danville, resulting in a shutout win 2-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 4.
In recent action on August 28, Danville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on August 28 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.
