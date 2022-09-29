Vice-grip defense fuels Rochester's win over Hillsboro 8-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Rochester as it shut out Hillsboro 8-0 on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 24, Hillsboro faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Rochester took on Quincy on September 24 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
