Vice-grip defense fuels Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's win over Williamsville 3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin corralled Williamsville's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 10.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Williamsville squared off with September 4, 2021 at Williamsville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
