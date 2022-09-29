Vice-grip defense fuels St. Joseph-Ogden's win over Rantoul Township 6-0

St. Joseph-Ogden sent Rantoul Township home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision at Rantoul Township High on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 22, Rantoul Township faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.
