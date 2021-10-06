Virden North Mac stomps past Springfield Lutheran 1-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Virden North Mac shutout Springfield Lutheran 1-0 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Recently on October 2 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Springfield Southeast in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
Virden North Mac's train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 1-0 goals differential.
