Warrensburg-Latham darts by Springfield Lutheran in easy victory 4-1

Warrensburg-Latham showered the scoreboard with goals to drown Springfield Lutheran 4-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Recently on September 3 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Warrensburg-Latham opened with a 2-0 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.