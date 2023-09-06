Warrensburg-Latham knocked off Springfield Lutheran 5-3 in Illinois boys soccer on Sept. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Warrensburg-Latham and Springfield Lutheran settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.

The Cardinals held on with a 3-1 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Springfield Lutheran and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 12, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Staunton in a soccer game.

