Check out the Herald & Review All-Area Boys Soccer Team

First team

Edgar Onate, Sr., F, St. Teresa

The H&R's Area Soccer Player of the Year for the third consecutive season, Onate scored 62 goals for the 15-7-2 Bulldogs. He has 12 games with more than three goals and four games with five or more goals. His career total of 175 goals is good for second all-time in IHSA history.

Andrew Ellison, Sr., F, Monticello

Ellison became a scoring machine in his senior year, scoring 38 goals to go along with 12 assists. He was a key reason that the Sages improved to 20-3-1 a year after finishing 9-11-1. Monticello also captured its first regional title since the 2014 season.

Jonathan Oliger, Jr., F, Mount Zion

Oliger set the Mount Zion single-season scoring record this year with 31 goals. The speedy Braves forward was the team's key scoring threat and also a first team All-Apollo Conference selection.

Christian Schanefelt, So., F, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth