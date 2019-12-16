Check out the Herald & Review All-Area Boys Soccer Team

First team
Edgar Onate, Sr., F, St. Teresa
The H&R's Area Soccer Player of the Year for the third consecutive season, Onate scored 62 goals for the 15-7-2 Bulldogs. He has 12 games with more than three goals and four games with five or more goals. His career total of 175 goals is good for second all-time in IHSA history.
Andrew Ellison, Sr., F, Monticello
Ellison became a scoring machine in his senior year, scoring 38 goals to go along with 12 assists. He was a key reason that the Sages improved to 20-3-1 a year after finishing 9-11-1. Monticello also captured its first regional title since the 2014 season.
Jonathan Oliger, Jr., F, Mount Zion
Oliger set the Mount Zion single-season scoring record this year with 31 goals. The speedy Braves forward was the team's key scoring threat and also a first team All-Apollo Conference selection.
Christian Schanefelt, So., F, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth
The future is bright for the Cardinals sophomore, who emerged as a prolific goal-scorer this season. Schanefelt scored 41 goals (to go along with 10 assists) to set a new single-season program record.
Ross Farley, Jr., F, Newton
Farley led the Eagles in scoring and his 36 total goals (and five assists) were good for 13th in Class 1A (according to MaxPreps.com). Farley was instrumental in scoring several game-winning goals this season to lead Newton to a 16-5-1 record.
Konstantinos Goros, Sr. MF, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth
Goros created a dangerous combination with fellow All-Area teammate Christian Schanefelt. Goros' expert ball-handling skills led to 10 goals and a new program record with 23 assists.
Shane Ghere, Sr., MF, Mattoon
An All-State selection by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association, Ghere had 16 goals and 17 assists, giving him 59 assists for his career. Ghere is a three-time first team All-Apollo Conference selection and his IQ on the field is among the best in the area. He helped lead Mattoon to a 14-4-4 record.
Cole Boehm, Sr., CB/MF, Meridian
Boehm, Meridian's returning senior captain, was Hawks coach Matthew Runds' utility weapon who would suit up anywhere the team needed him — from forward to center back to midfielder. Boehm had 39 steals and was selected team MVP.
Christian Stoner, Sr., D, St. Teresa
Stoner was the rock of the St. Teresa defense. An opposing team's coach described the defender as "a great defender that stopped several good scoring chances for us."
Jake Shumaker, Sr., D, Mount Zion
Shumaker was a first-team All-Apollo conference selection and his hard play and leadership was key for the Braves in their 15-6-3 season. An opposing coach described Shumaker as a "very talented and well-minded player."
Rye Johnson, Sr., GK, Monticello
Johnson, the Sages' senior goalkeeper, upped his play this year and was key in the Sages' regional championship run. The Sages had 10 shutouts, and Johnson had 95 saves for a 79 percent save average.
Second team
Oswaldo Angel, F, Effingham
Derek Austin, Jr., F, Mount Zion
Kolby Brewer, Sr., D, Altamont
Jace Christer, Sr., F, Pana
Austin Cohn, So., F, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth
Alex Deters, Sr., F, Teutopolis
Blake Garrett, Jr., F, Charleston
Jesse Hamilton, Sr., F, Meridian
Vince Koester, Jr., MF, St. Teresa
Garrett Slack, So., F, Lincoln
Ryder Sprague, Sr., D, Argenta-Oreana/LSA
Ben Tresslar, Sr., GK, Charleston
Jakob Weder, Sr., F, Mattoon
Mason Wright, Sr., D, Mattoon
Honorable Mention
Armando Estrada, Fr., MF, Effingham; Justin Boeckenstedt, Sr., F, MacArthur; Drew Coffey, Jr., D, Mattoon; Donovan Delaney, Sr., MF, Altamont; Jacob Dudra, Sr., Pana; Jose Duran, Sr., MacArthur; Jake Edmondson, So., MF, Monticello; Hunter Fry, So., F, Taylorville; Cole Gabriels, Fr., MF, Arthur Christian; Carlos Gaona-Willis, Sr., MacArthur; Drew Garrett, Jr., Vandalia; Dylan Ginalick, So., MF/D, Monticello
Gavin Gonzalez, Jr., MF, Mattoon; Preston Good, Jr., GK, Taylorville; Lucas Halthaus, Sr., F, Pana; Sam Haugen, Jr., D, Monticello; Noah Hemmen, Sr., MF, Teutopolis; Jace Hite, Jr., MF, St. Teresa; Landon Lawson, So., F, Argenta-Oreana/LSA; Brock Kennell, Jr., D, Mount Zion; Caleb Limes, Sr., MF, Charleston; Michael Miller, Sr., MF, Arthur Christian; Tucker Moeller, Jr., F, Effingham; Colton Moore, Jr., GK, St. Teresa;
Ethan O'Linc, Sr., MF, Monticello; Evan Oliver, Sr., GK/C, Arthur Christian; Avery Pierson, Jr., C/MF, Meridian; Deryl Pleasant, Sr., Effingham; Linus Tannyerd, Sr., MF, Teutopolis; Trelyn Walker-Lewis, Jr., Eisenhower; Jakob Weder, Sr., F, Mattoon; Steven White, Sr., F, Arthur Christian; Tyler Wilson, Jr., Eisenhower; Mason Wright, F, Mattoon; Jacob Yocks, Jr., F, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth; Ian Young, Sr., GK, Meridian.