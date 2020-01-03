Davis Wegmann resigns as St. Teresa boys soccer coach
0 comments

Davis Wegmann resigns as St. Teresa boys soccer coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Davis Wegmann 2 resigns

St. Teresa boys soccer coach Davis Wegmann resigned from his position on Friday in a statement released by the high school. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Davis Wegmann resigned as St. Teresa boys soccer coach on Friday in a statement released by the high school. Wegmann has coached the Bulldogs for the past two seasons and was the H&R's selection as Area Soccer Coach of the Year in 2018

In a statement released by St. Teresa principal Larry Daly, he cited Wegmann's ongoing job responsibilities as the reason he is leaving the position.

Wegmann guided the Bulldogs to a 23-3-3 record in 2018 and a third-place in the Class 1A state tournament. The Bulldogs were 15-7-2 last season and advanced to the regional finals. He has a 38-10-5 career record at St. Teresa. 

"Davis Wegmann has been an incredible leader for St. Teresa's boys soccer program. He had a great rapport with his players and other staff. We will certainly miss him. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors," Daly said in the statement. 

Wegmann, a MacArthur graduate, played soccer at Eastern Illinois University. After graduating from EIU, Davis played at the professional level in the United States and Germany. The St. Teresa position was his first high school coaching duties. 

St. Teresa will begin looking for a boys soccer coach for the fall season and interested applicants should call Daly or athletic director Todd Vohland at (217) 875-2431.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News