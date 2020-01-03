Davis Wegmann resigns as St. Teresa boys soccer coach

DECATUR — Davis Wegmann resigned as St. Teresa boys soccer coach on Friday in a statement released by the high school. Wegmann has coached the Bulldogs for the past two seasons and was the H&R's selection as Area Soccer Coach of the Year in 2018.
In a statement released by St. Teresa principal Larry Daly, he cited Wegmann's ongoing job responsibilities as the reason he is leaving the position.
Wegmann guided the Bulldogs to a 23-3-3 record in 2018 and a third-place in the Class 1A state tournament. The Bulldogs were 15-7-2 last season and advanced to the regional finals. He has a 38-10-5 career record at St. Teresa.
"Davis Wegmann has been an incredible leader for St. Teresa's boys soccer program. He had a great rapport with his players and other staff. We will certainly miss him. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors," Daly said in the statement.
Wegmann, a MacArthur graduate, played soccer at Eastern Illinois University. After graduating from EIU, Davis played at the professional level in the United States and Germany. The St. Teresa position was his first high school coaching duties.
St. Teresa will begin looking for a boys soccer coach for the fall season and interested applicants should call Daly or athletic director Todd Vohland at (217) 875-2431.