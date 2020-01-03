Davis Wegmann resigns as St. Teresa boys soccer coach

DECATUR — Davis Wegmann resigned as St. Teresa boys soccer coach on Friday in a statement released by the high school. Wegmann has coached the Bulldogs for the past two seasons and was the H&R's selection as Area Soccer Coach of the Year in 2018.

In a statement released by St. Teresa principal Larry Daly, he cited Wegmann's ongoing job responsibilities as the reason he is leaving the position.

Wegmann guided the Bulldogs to a 23-3-3 record in 2018 and a third-place in the Class 1A state tournament. The Bulldogs were 15-7-2 last season and advanced to the regional finals. He has a 38-10-5 career record at St. Teresa.

"Davis Wegmann has been an incredible leader for St. Teresa's boys soccer program. He had a great rapport with his players and other staff. We will certainly miss him. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors," Daly said in the statement.