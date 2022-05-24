St. Teresa boys and girls soccer coach Conner Haaksmith steps down

DECATUR — St. Teresa boys and girls soccer head coach
Connor Haaksmith has stepped down as the leader of both programs, St. Teresa principal Larry Daly announced on Tuesday.
Smith became an assistant coach in 2015 and took over the girls program as head coach in 2018. He became boys coach in 2019. Smith, a St. Teresa graduate, played four seasons with the boys team before playing soccer at Millikin.
St. Teresa girls head coach Connor Haaksmith talk to his team during practice on Tuesday at the Mid-State Soccer facility in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Under Haaksmith's leadership, the girls team won regional and sectional championships in 2019.
Last season, the girls team won a regional championship and finished the season 12-9. Senior Grace Buxton set a program record with 50 goals and sophomore Joella Livingston set a new Bulldogs mark with 34 assists.
St. Teresa will begin a search for both positions. Interested applicants should contact Daly.
PHOTOS: St. Teresa girls soccer against Bloomington Central Catholic in the sectional semifinals
