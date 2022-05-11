Watch now: 5 things to know about Grace Buxton and Joella Livingston's record-setting St. Teresa girls soccer season

DECATUR — St. Teresa senior Grace Buxton wanted to go out with a bang.

As an underclassman, Buxton was teammates with three-time Herald & Review Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year Camryn Wagner, and Wagner's 134 career goals is a program record. With COVID ending her sophomore season, Buxton couldn't approach that scoring record, but Wagner's record of 43 goals in a single season was in her sights.

"I just knew that with Camryn, the way she got better was through St. Teresa soccer and Mid-State soccer," Buxton said. "I did the same thing. I knew that if I worked hard and stayed with it, I could meet the goal."

The goals added up quickly this season — four against Pana, six against the Decatur co-op, five against Meridian/Sangamon Valley — and in just 16 games, Buxton set a new scoring mark with 50 goals.

"I'm not surprised it happened. I know Grace was determined go out in her senior season with a bang and that's what she did. Beating Camryn's record is really impressive," St. Teresa head coach Conner Haaksmith said. "Sometimes I don't think (her shot) is going in but it does. We had two games canceled, too, so I think she could have added more to that record."

Setting up Buxton on that scoring spree has been sophomore midfielder Joella Livingston, who also set a program record with 35 assists this season.

"The good thing about Joella and I is that she just knows the game of soccer, so we don't have to practice certain plays a lot," Buxton said. "She just knows where to put the ball at the right time. It is easy to play off of her and shoot for the corners.

"As soon as we connect on a pass and score a goal, it is like putting puzzle pieces together. There is no better feeling."

Livingston didn't have lofty goals going into the season, but that soon changed.

"I did not expect it. I sort of viewed the season as I did last year. We would win some games and lose some but I didn't think I would break a record. It didn't cross my mind at all," Livingston said. "Our team plays defensive, so it is me and Grace up top. She is really reliable and I always know she is there for me to find her. It is nice to know she is up there with me."

The No. 3 seeded (11-8) Bulldogs begin their postseason on Wednesday, facing No. 5 seed Monticello (9-9-3) in the regional semifinal at LSA at 4 p.m.

"We played them in the first round last year and I remember the crowd, they brought a lot of people from the area," Haaksmith said. "It was noisy and rowdy and was a high intensity, physical type of game. I guarantee it is going to be like that on Wednesday. Our records are even but you never know with soccer. I think we will be ready to go."

'Shooting for the corners'

Opposing teams have had their defenses zeroed in on Buxton but even with the added pressure, she's able to find the open pass.

"It is kind of hard when teams man-mark me. It is frustrating in that there is always someone playing a game of tag with me following me everywhere," Buxton said. "Especially with new teams, when the first through ball goes and they see how fast I am and they see what my dominant foot is, they put three girls on me. That is difficult but I am able to get around it at some point in the game. I shoot low and shoot for the corners. "

A facilitator everywhere

On the basketball court, Livingston is one of the most talented guards in the area, helping the Bulldogs win the Macon County Tournament title last season.

In both sports, Livingston is a facilitator, setting up her teammates to score, be it through the hoop or in the goal. As she starts to think about possibly playing one of the sports at the next level, there is a clear favorite.

"It is probably soccer. I don't have the same love for basketball that I do for soccer but I like them both," Livingston said.

Shaky start

As the girls soccer season was approaching in March, Haaksmith was getting concerned about player numbers.

"I was a little worried in the beginning because I wasn't sure if we were going to have enough for a team. It has been like that for the boys season as well, begging people to come out," he said.

Returning players scoured the halls of St. Teresa for anyone with soccer experience, finding more than enough players for the season.

"The first week we were lucky to get some girls out and they have been very helpful. They have been contributing wherever they have been put," Haaksmith said. "With an 11-8 record, that is pretty good for us with our numbers. I am glad we have finished the season over .500."

With a roster full of freshmen and sophomores, Livingston has been impressed with the team's dedication this season.

"More than half of our team hasn't played soccer before, so even the fact that we are out here is improvement," Livingston said. "I don't know a lot of people that would start a sport (in high school) and stick with it in this hot weather."

The team has been practicing at Mid-State Soccer fields while the St. Teresa football field is under construction. Haaksmith, a St. Teresa graduate, hopes the new turf field will draw more players to the sport and St. T in general.

"I know they have been talking about a turf field ever since I was in high school," he said. "I feel like it is going to be huge for St. T in just about every sport and, hopefully, the turf field will get more boys and girls out for soccer."

Facing the Cardinals

On the other side of the 1A LSA regional bracket, No. 2 seeded Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth co-op (13-5) defeated Urbana University 9-2 on Tuesday to advance to the regional finals. With a Bulldogs win, they would face the Cardinals on Friday at 4 p.m. at LSA.

Warrensburg's offense is powered by sophomore striker Jayden Sliney, who has 35 goals to lead the team. She has also added 14 assists this season. Freshman forward Jenna Gulyash is second in goals with 19 and nine assists.

A midfield/defender duo supplement the offense in senior Ema Dutcher (12 goals, 16 assists) and her sister, freshman Brenna Dutcher (10 goals, 11 assists). Freshman Riley Cohn is in goal for the Cardinals.

