Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 5, St. Teresa soccer advances to state

The photo of Caceres celebrating his goal as he ran to his teammates was captured by Herald & Review photographer Clay Jackson who, as usual, was in the right place at the perfect time. I think of that photo often and the small details, including Caceres' teammate Jace Hite (No. 18) standing behind him with an expression of joy, makes it one of my favorite sports photos.

Onate added a second goal for the Bulldogs and sophomore goalkeeper Vince Koester kept the Red Raiders scoreless to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 win and trip to state. At state, St. Teresa lost to future-state champs Quincy Notre Dame in the semifinals but rebounded to win the third-place match against Chicago Acero-Soto. They are the highest placing boys soccer team in the H&R coverage area history.

Wegmann would end up coaching the team for just one more season before resigning in January. He finished with a career record of 37-10-5.