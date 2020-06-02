Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 5, St. Teresa soccer advances to state

EAST PEORIA — At the start of the match, I wondered who was more nervous: The St. Teresa boys soccer team or myself?
Of course it was the Bulldogs. They were playing for Earlville-Leland-Paw Paw in the Class 1A super-sectional in October of 2018 and a victory would give the program its first ever trip to state. I had been covering the team on its playoff run and on the drive north to the EastSide Centre, I couldn't help but feel butterflies in my stomach as well.
The Bulldogs had an experienced senior roster, a junior scoring phenomenon in Edgar Onate and a first year coach, Davis Wegmann, who was bringing a different type of soccer game to St. Teresa.
Earlville entered with just one loss on the season and as the teams were warming up, it was clear that Earlville was an overall physically larger team. That's not necessarily an advantage in soccer, and after a scoreless first half, St. Teresa senior forward Luichi Caceres used his quickness and confidence with the ball to split two Red Raiders defenders in front of him and score with an opposite side kick past the goalkeeper.
The photo of Caceres celebrating his goal as he ran to his teammates was captured by Herald & Review photographer Clay Jackson who, as usual, was in the right place at the perfect time. I think of that photo often and the small details, including Caceres' teammate Jace Hite (No. 18) standing behind him with an expression of joy, makes it one of my favorite sports photos.
Onate added a second goal for the Bulldogs and sophomore goalkeeper Vince Koester kept the Red Raiders scoreless to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 win and trip to state. At state, St. Teresa lost to future-state champs Quincy Notre Dame in the semifinals but rebounded to win the third-place match against Chicago Acero-Soto. They are the highest placing boys soccer team in the H&R coverage area history.
Wegmann would end up coaching the team for just one more season before resigning in January. He finished with a career record of 37-10-5.
Onate took home his third Area Soccer Player of the Year Award in 2019 and he finished his career with 175 goals, good for second place all-time for Illinois high school players. When I asked him about his favorite soccer memory, it was winning the super-sectional.
"There were tears of joy and the bus ride home was the most amazing unified thing that I have ever experienced in my life," he said. "It will always hold a special place for me. Even though we didn't win state, just the entire experience of getting to state was amazing."
⚽ PHOTOS: St. Teresa soccer's state-bound season!
