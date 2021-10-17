Monticello boys soccer to face Normal University in Class 1A sectional semifinals

MONTICELLO — As the winds blustered and the rain showers were starting and stopping, Monticello boys soccer team's regional championship game on Friday against Fithian Oakwood quickly became about ball control and bleeding the clock.

The game's single goal, scored by the Sages with 2:07 left in the first half, proved to be enough for Monticello to win its second consecutive regionals championship.

"(Oakwood) went against the wind in the first half to set themselves up for a big second half. We wanted the wind as well, but they won the flip," Monticello head coach Dan Burkybile said. "I would have liked to have more goals but getting that one at the end of the first half took them out of their ability to take it to penalty kicks. They definitely wanted to do that."

The penalty kick strategy worked for Oakwood in their defeat of No. 1-seeded Champaign St. Thomas More in the regional semifinal. With the game scoreless after regulation and two overtime periods on Tuesday, the penalty kicks portion of the game was delayed until Wednesday due to darkness. The Comets went on to win 4-2 to advance to play Monticello on Friday.

"They ended up taking their penalty kicks right before our match with St. Joseph-Ogden (in the regional semifinal on Wednesday)," Burkybile said. "I told my guys to not get invested in those kicks because I didn't want them emotionally high if one team won or another."

After Monticello forward Biniam Lienhart scored the lone goal in the regional championship, the Sages did not allow a shot on goal by Oakwood the rest of the match.

"We talked at halftime that if we can keep possession of the ball, they wouldn't get many opportunities," Burkybile said. "We were really good at bleeding the clock and they ended up not getting an official shot on goal. We did what we needed to do and I commend the guys for that."

Lienhart had been dealing with an injured leg earlier in the season but is back to normal at just the right time.

"Biniam is looking better and better each game. We feel good about where he is at and the more opportunities he gets, the better off we are," Burkybile said.

The Sages (19-5-1) will face Normal University on Wed. at 7 p.m. at Bloomington Central Catholic in the Class 1A sectional semifinal. The Pioneers defeated Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 2-0 with several Monticello players in the stands doing some research on their future opponent.

"A big contingent of our guys went over and watched them today and I gave them our camera to film them," Burkybile said. "Historically, they are a good program but I feel good about that we can put up points if we need to. With the 1-0 victory, we know how to win on a tight game too. Whatever the situation calls for, I feel good about where we are at and being able to handle matches."

