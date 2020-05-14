Mount Zion soccer's Brenna Frommelt looks to come back stronger after lost junior season

MOUNT ZION — If there was was an open shot, Mount Zion girls soccer forward Brenna Frommelt took it in her freshman and sophomore years.
The junior scored 57 total goals over her first two years and was eagerly awaiting her spring season that was looking to be more of the same as the key offensive weapon for the Braves.
"I was so excited for my junior year and what I could have done with my team," Frommelt said. "We were three or four days away from our first game.
"Our team chemistry was so strong because we didn't graduate many seniors last year and I think we would have had a pretty successful season. We've all been playing together for so long and I think this would have been a very strong year for our team."
The Braves advanced to the regional championship game the past two seasons but Mount Zion head coach Jonathan Moore could see his team progressing.
"I think we took a big step last season," Moore said. "We got beat (by eventual sectional champion Springfield High) but we competed with them and scored on them and I thought we were going to take that step to be competitive with the really good (Class 2A) teams," Moore said.
With Frommelt leading the offensive attack, senior Lainie Wolter would have controlled the Braves' defensive side.
"Lainie was going to be center back for us and I think she was going to be one of the best defenders around," Moore said. "We had several key players that we were looking forward to see what we could do.
"I feel bad for the seniors for losing the year. They all lost a year of experience and memories, whether it is records or whatever it might have been. This group I have really cares and they want to be out there and to have it taken away is heartbreaking."
Although the team depends on Frommelt to be the key offensive weapon, she didn't feel the pressure that typically goes along with that responsibility.
"I know that I like assisting with the team and I know without the team assisting me, I wouldn't be able to score. It comes from the whole team and I don't think it is something that I have to hold on my shoulders and think that I have to always be doing. I feel like it comes when the whole team works together," she said.
Frommelt is trying to stay positive about losing her junior season and losing the chance to play with many of her teammates one last time.
"I have another year but I'm still sort of devastated about it and I can't really imagine what the seniors are going through right now. I love them all so much and it won't be the same without them next year," she said. "I'm trying to stay positive and be motivated but it is super frustrating that I won't get to play with the seniors again."
Following her senior season, Frommelt will compete for the the University of Southern Indiana's women's soccer team where she recently committed. Division II's Southern Indiana competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with Quincy University, University of Illinois Springfield and McKendree University.
"I'm so excited about that. I think it is a perfect fit for me. I knew that that was where I wanted to go as soon as I stepped on campus. They have a very solid soccer program that I can't wait to be a part of in the future," she said.
For now, Frommelt is using any open field or brick wall as an opportunity to continue her training. The left-footed kicker has made it a goal to improve her accuracy and develop into more of a scoring threat from the right side.
"That has been going really well and I have worked super hard on it this past year, especially in the fall. I was excited to see it translate onto the field with me using my right foot more," Frommelt said. "Now during this quarantine, I have so much free time and so I have been working even more at it to get it closer to the point where my left foot is at.
"I try to practice on my own everyday. I've been going out and shooting and doing my footwork against walls and going for runs. I have been trying to get stronger because I know that is a weak point for me so I have been lifting weights in my basement to get stronger for whenever we get to play again."
Super excited to announce that i will be continuing my athletic and academic careers at the University of Southern Indiana. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get to this point. Go screagles! ❤️💙⚽️ @usiwomenssoccer pic.twitter.com/BcsHMj2pvO— brenna frommelt (@brennafrom) February 21, 2020
Summer practices for Frommelt's fall club soccer season with the Illinois Fire Juniors team have not yet been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she is eager to get back out in competition. Opposing teams should be wary of the Braves and Frommelt when high school girls soccer returns.
Said Moore: "I know (Brenna) will be working hard. She plays all year round so I have no doubt she will come back in more skilled even though she lost a year."
