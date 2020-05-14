Mount Zion soccer's Brenna Frommelt looks to come back stronger after lost junior season

With Frommelt leading the offensive attack, senior Lainie Wolter would have controlled the Braves' defensive side.

"Lainie was going to be center back for us and I think she was going to be one of the best defenders around," Moore said. "We had several key players that we were looking forward to see what we could do.

"I feel bad for the seniors for losing the year. They all lost a year of experience and memories, whether it is records or whatever it might have been. This group I have really cares and they want to be out there and to have it taken away is heartbreaking."

Although the team depends on Frommelt to be the key offensive weapon, she didn't feel the pressure that typically goes along with that responsibility.

"I know that I like assisting with the team and I know without the team assisting me, I wouldn't be able to score. It comes from the whole team and I don't think it is something that I have to hold on my shoulders and think that I have to always be doing. I feel like it comes when the whole team works together," she said.

Frommelt is trying to stay positive about losing her junior season and losing the chance to play with many of her teammates one last time.