St. Teresa girls soccer coach Connor Haaksmith will also coach boys soccer next season

"I think they are looking forward to more. They are trying to bring balls to practice and I've had to tell them not to. You can tell they want to get going," he said. "Some of the older guys have taken charge and doing a separate workout with balls when I am not involved with it and they do it on their own and just play. I can't be there with the rules but it sounds like they really want to get going and there is only so much we can do with running and getting in shape. Once we can get a ball on our foot, we can actually see how good we will be."