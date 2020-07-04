St. Teresa girls soccer coach Connor Haaksmith will also coach boys soccer next season

DECATUR — The last time Connor Haaksmith coached the St. Teresa girls soccer team in a game, they were competing in the Class 1A super-sectional in May of 2019. It was the furthest a Bulldogs girls soccer team had advanced and Haaksmith was anticipating another strong season this spring.
But the spring season was lost for the girls team to the COVID-19 pandemic and the senior players lost another shot at a deep run in the playoffs.
"It was a crazy time," said Haaksmith. "It was disappointing to have our season be shut down two days before we played our first game. I felt bad for the girls, especially the senior group, because they had worked so hard in their four years and to have their season gone like that with nothing they could do about it, I felt so bad."
While it looks like the girls team will have to wait for 2021 to compete again, Haaksmith, the 2019 H&R Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, is now leading the St. Teresa boys team as well, taking over the program from Davis Wegmann, who stepped down in January. Haaksmith has been putting the Bulldogs through socially-distanced strength and conditioning workouts as he waits for IHSA and Illinois Department of Health approval to begin sports-specific workouts.
Haaksmith previously went by "Connor Smith" before he and his wife a new last name after getting married earlier this year.
"It has been going pretty good with our conditioning practice. I've been getting to know the guys. I'm looking forward to be able to do some things with a ball and have some actual soccer practices and not just conditioning and get to see how we will do," he said.
Haaksmith has a connection with the senior boys players — he was an assistant coach under then-head coach Tom Cantwell during their freshman year — and Haaksmith will look to the senior group to step up. Several players, including seniors Vince Koester, Christian Stoner and Jace Hite, played roles in the boys state-qualifying team in 2018.
"They are pretty serious and they work hard. They are the three guys that will take charge of the teams and others could step up too once we get real practices going," Haaksmith said. "I've seen them grow quite a bit with (Davis Wegmann) and some of them have become good leaders in the workouts."
While the boys hope their season can start on schedule in the fall, Haaksmith hopes the girls that missed their spring season stick with the sport.
"We were looking forward to the season because we had a bunch of new girls come up and I was excited to see them play and get some time. I hope they come out again next year and we can go from there," he said. "Next season, we will have a lot of new girls in positions and it is going to be a test for us. I thought it was going to be a good year but I guess we will have to wait for next year.
"I hope that is not the case (that we lose them). We took things slow with the new girls and I think they appreciated that and we took our time. I feel like the group will come back but I understand that people might be scared with the COVID stuff. I think all sports are going through that and I hope everything will be clearing up soon."
Soccer has had success in returning to action — the English Premier League resumed games, without fans, in mid-June — and Haaksmith hopes the precautions will be similar at the high school level.
"I think soccer is one of more safer sports and the professional leagues outside of the United States started back up. They have no fans but it feels like everything is OK when they have played," he said. "Once a dead ball comes out, they sterilize it when it is out of play and they give them a new one. It should hopefully be OK for soccer and we do have to be smart about it."
The Bulldog boys are eager to get more of a challenge from their practices beyond conditioning and have done some self-directed practices without Haaksmith.
"I think they are looking forward to more. They are trying to bring balls to practice and I've had to tell them not to. You can tell they want to get going," he said. "Some of the older guys have taken charge and doing a separate workout with balls when I am not involved with it and they do it on their own and just play. I can't be there with the rules but it sounds like they really want to get going and there is only so much we can do with running and getting in shape. Once we can get a ball on our foot, we can actually see how good we will be."
PHOTOS: St. Teresa wins 5-0 over Monticello during St. Teresa Soccer Girls Soccer Tournament
St Teresa Monticello 1 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 2 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 3 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 4 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 5 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 6 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 7 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 8 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 9 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 10 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 11 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 12 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 13 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 14 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 15 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 16 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 17 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 18 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 19 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 20 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 21 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 22 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 23 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 24 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 25 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 26 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 27 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 28 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 29 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 30 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 31 3.13.19.JPG
St Teresa Monticello 32 3.13.19.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!