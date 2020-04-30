WAGNER: Handing out area Player of the Year "what-if" girls soccer awards

Camryn Wagner's reign of terror on opposing teams is finally over.
The St. Teresa graduate won the Herald & Review girls soccer Player of the Year three years in a row en route to 134 career goals. Her graduation meant the award was wide open, and there's no shortage of candidates.
Instead of playing games, the season will be reduced to "what-ifs" and seniors across the state won't have their final season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has canceled IHSA spring sports state championships.
It's understandable, but leaves many questions. The Herald & Review won't issue Player of the Year or Coach of the Year awards for any spring sports. Our running lists will instead be reduced to "season canceled" in every reference for the future.
But we can still wonder who would have walked away with those awards had the season been played. For the most part, we have a body of work to determine who could have won those awards had the season been played and they remained healthy.
It's a guessing game, but there are plenty of options to chose from. Of course, it doesn't account for the breakout player who took a leap from last season.
'What if' Soccer Player of the Year
Faith Niebrugge, So., Mattoon
She led the area in goals scored as a freshman with 35 last season and was instrumental in the Green Wave going 16-7-2 and advancing all the way to the sectional semifinals in Class 3A.
Mattoon hasn't had a Herald & Review girls soccer Player of the Year since Christine Ozier won in 2004. Niebrugge likely would have snapped that streak.
Her 35 goals last season were a single-season high for the program, and it's her record to break as many times as she can for the next two years, which will likely come with deep postseason runs.
Other candidates:
She very likely would have led Macon County in goals scored and would have played an important role on a good Mount Zion team.
In two years she's scored 57 goals and has been a problem for anyone trying to stop her. She's closer to the 1b. option to win the award than the No. 2 option.
"We can expect big things from her in the future," said an opposing coach last season.
Grace Buxton, So., St. Teresa
Buxton had a good season last year, knocking in 18 goals to go with four assists, and that was without having to be the focal point of the offense. With Wagner graduated, Buxton appeared ready to step into a bigger role as a sophomore and increase her goals in the process.
The Bulldogs have plenty of talent on the team, but she well enough could have emerged as the top scorer on the team.
Ryenne Wagner, So., St. Teresa
She's in a similar situation as Buxton and is another candidate who could have emerged as the Bulldogs replace her sister's scoring from last year.
Ryenne Wagner scored 11 goals last year and there would have certainly been goals to be scored on the team this year.
