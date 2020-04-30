WAGNER: Handing out area Player of the Year "what-if" girls soccer awards

It's a guessing game, but there are plenty of options to chose from. Of course, it doesn't account for the breakout player who took a leap from last season.

'What if' Soccer Player of the Year

Faith Niebrugge, So., Mattoon

She led the area in goals scored as a freshman with 35 last season and was instrumental in the Green Wave going 16-7-2 and advancing all the way to the sectional semifinals in Class 3A.

Mattoon hasn't had a Herald & Review girls soccer Player of the Year since Christine Ozier won in 2004. Niebrugge likely would have snapped that streak.

Her 35 goals last season were a single-season high for the program, and it's her record to break as many times as she can for the next two years, which will likely come with deep postseason runs.

Other candidates:

She very likely would have led Macon County in goals scored and would have played an important role on a good Mount Zion team.