Watch now: Monticello soccer putting the work in to be a winning program

MONTICELLO — Monticello soccer head coach Dan Burkybile knows he asks a lot of his players.

Outside of the regular team practices, Burkybile has his group doing cross-fit workouts at Kirby Medical Center and, over the summer, he led the group to a soccer camp in Kentucky, where the team was challenged by talented competition.

Burkybile’s game plan is working. The Sages were regional champions in 2019 and, in the shortened spring season, were Illini Prairie Conference champions — the first conference championship for the Sages since 2014. Burkybile, who has coached Monticello since 2013, recently picked up his 100th career victory.

“I ask a lot of my guys and a lot of my parents, who help me out. It is not something you do on your own and it takes everybody,” Burkybile said of his win milestone. “I’m proud of that because we have a nice little community here.”

The Sages are 12-4-1 despite graduating nine seniors, five of whom started, including leading scorer Jacob Edmondson.

Edmondson is currently continuing his soccer career at Eureka College and regularly checks in with his former teammates.

"Jake has stayed in contact with the guys, which is really cool. We will be on the bus, he will be face timing with the guys and he is having a blast (at Eureka). I think that his attitude has carried over to these guys," Burkybile said.

Stepping into the leading scorer role is senior Dylan Ginalick, who served as a co-captain last season and has 19 goals this season.

“I got eased into a leadership role last year being a captain with Jake. I got to know how it would go and what I would go through as a captain through Jake,” Ginalick said. “I think I’m doing pretty good but as long as the team is doing well, I’m doing well.”

As a center sweeper, Ginalick typically is focused on feeding Monticello’s strikers — he also leads the team with 13 assists — but with teammate and dangerous scoring weapon Biniam Lienhart (who has 13 goals, five assists this season) limited with a foot injury for part of the season, scoring has been a focus. The duo grew up across the street from one another and have a connection that spans many different sports.

“We have Biniam up front and that makes it easier on me. Last year, I was more focused on assists since we had a strong senior class. Having me in a scoring role is a little different, but it is something I want to adapt to,” Ginalick. “I like Biniam’s game a lot. He is really strong and explosive. He’s a big target for us and makes it easier for all of us. He knows how to possess the ball well and I look for him with my passes.”

As Monticello’s Illini Prairie schedule is heating up, Leinhart is looking forward to the postseason that was missed in the spring.

“Other than my foot injury, the season has been going pretty good. Our team is very tight, everyone knows each other and we play pretty well as a team,” he said. “We are starting to see some good competition, which should help us a lot in the playoffs.”

Burkybile coached Ginalick’s older brother Grant on the Sages and knew Dylan was gifted at soccer when he would hang around the team.

“I remember Dylan as a little guy. There he was juggling the ball and I was excited to get him on the team. He is super flexible and we can put him anywhere,” Burkybile said. “ I think he is one of the phenomenal players in the area. Now he’s big, physical and strong, and he’s also a really good basketball player. He holds his own tremendously against the best talent around.”

For Ginalick, taking those extra steps of hard workouts and summer camps, has brought the team together and prepared them for more success.

“At the camp, we didn’t have too much free time, which was good for us and it was a good bonding experience. It was four practices a day and two games a day. It was a lot of soccer,” he said. “We need our physique to be ready for all the running we will do with the four-game weeks that we have and it has been a good way to prepare us for it and get us stronger.”

