Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth soccer's Christian Schanefelt is moving up scoring standings

WARRENSBURG — The goals keep piling up for Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth soccer's Christian Schanefelt this season.

The senior already set the program's single season goal-scoring record as a sophomore, and this year his 53 goals have him moving up the state's record list. He's currently tied for 18th all-time in Illinois boys soccer history, and with the Cardinals' remaining games this season, he could crack the top 10. He has powered the WLMF team to a 14-5 record, improved from 7-6 in the spring.

"It is always about putting in work, this year especially as opposed to other years," Schanefelt said. "(This year's improvement) is about having teammates that I haven't had in the past. We have had a couple of freshmen come in and have really helped the team out and that helps me score goals. We have improved significantly since last year. Our record is a thousand times better."

The Cardinals put together a 12-game winning streak this season, including a 5-0 win over Class 1A No. 10 Williamsville, it was a victory that was meaningful for Schanefelt.

"I think we had only beaten them once before and I had heard people talking that we were going to lose," Schanefelt said. "To go there and beat them 5-0 was definitely nice, and we were able to prove people wrong."

On Friday nights, Schanefelt joins the football team as the Cardinals' kicker, responsible for kickoffs, extra points and field goals. He jumped at the opportunity when head football coach Aaron Fricke visited practice looking for a strong leg.

"(The football experience) is completely different. I can't really compare it to soccer and it is a whole different range of emotion. I put more emotion into soccer. When I'm kicking in football, I try not to think about the moment too much," Schanefelt said.

Joining first-year WLMF head coach Tom Butcher is assistant coach Chapman Schanefelt, a 2014 graduate and former WLMF player, who is also Christian's older brother. At practice and in games, it is strictly business between the siblings.

"You would think Christian is a third coach out here. He is making sure that the boys are staying focused on what they need to be working on. He makes sure everyone is included and that everyone is playing their hardest," Chapman Schanefelt said. "From being his brother and being a coach, it is a cool thing to see how he has matured from his freshman year to a top leader on the team. This season, he knew the goals that he wanted to set for himself and where he has been the past three seasons."

Chapman is not afraid to be honest about how his younger brother's skills stack up against his own.

"I'm the oldest out of our three brothers (along with middle brother Parker) and Christian grew up in the soccer scene," Chapman Schanefelt said. "He has put in 110% into the sport and he is 10 times a better player than I ever was as a player. His rankings and all the records that he breaks show that. There's no competition."

Along with Christian Schanefelt's amazing season, senior Austin Cohn (14 goals, 17 assists) and freshman Noah Luther (13 goals, 21 assists) have been racking up the assists. Both are eyeing the program record of 23 assists in a single season.

"Noah is very good at picking up the ball and dribbling. He is able to distribute it to the person that needs to get the ball," Christian Schanefelt said. "(With Austin and I) being captains, we are supportive to one another. We are always been back and forth with each other and it has always been a friendly competition."

The growth of the team, particularly during the extended winning streak, has the team focused on a first regional championship since the 2011-12 season.

"The cool thing about his team is that we didn't know how good we would be this year. We knew we had good players but we didn't know how everyone was going to fit in, especially with the freshmen," Chapman Schanefelt said. "We have seen through those 12 games, as we have played teams with all different levels of difficulty, that they built that chemistry up and grew as a team."

A 4-3 loss to Riverton/Tri-City stopped the Cardinals' winning streak last Thursday, but they'll face the Hawks for a third time this season in the regionals semifinals at home on Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

"In the last Riverton loss, I thought we did some things that we hadn't down previously," Butcher said. "Riverton is a quality team and when we played them the second time, I think the players played them conservatively at the start. There came a point in the game when they turned it on and proved that they could compete. In the regional, we have nothing to lose."

