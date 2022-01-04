5 things to know about H&R’s Softball Coach of the Year Jerry Lane of ALAH

ARTHUR — In Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond head softball coach Jerry Lane’s long career, the Knights 2021 season was an experience to remember. Lane guided ALAH’s roster of just 11 players to a 22-5 record and the program’s first sectional, super-sectional and trip to the Class 1A state tournament.

Led by Class 1A All-State pitcher Makenzie Brown, who will be throwing for the University of Tulsa next spring, the Knights finished fourth in the state. Lane is the Herald & Review’s selection as Softball Coach of the Year.

Lane, who has coached ALAH since 2015, previously coached at Sullivan from 2003-2012 and will likely surpass 300 career wins next season (he is at 287 wins currently).

Here are five things to know about Lane's 2021 season:

He built the young team around Brown

ALAH had just 11 players, and just three had any varsity experience. But Lane knew what he had in Brown, and the Knights made it work.

"It was extraordinary what we were able to do with only 11 players," Lane said. "Eight of the 11 had never played in a high school softball game. To have Makenzie lead us through with what she was able to do helped the younger ones to get into what high school softball was going to be all about."

Beating Casey set the tone

When the Knights defeated the powerful Warriors 4-2 to open the season, then beat another elite program in St Joseph-Ogden 2-1, Lane knew it was going to be a big year.

"We had only had one practice with everyone since volleyball was going on and we played them at Casey and we came back a winner," Lane said. "We showed we could win some close games. It seemed like the season kept escalating and it went and the excitement kept building up. The confidence that the girls had all started with game No. 1."

He'll never forget state

Though the Knights didn't win the title, Lane said the experience was "fantastic."

"The community backing us in the great way that they did and you could see the excitement that the kids felt with what they were able to accomplish," Lane said. "It is once-in-a-career type of experience to get to state. It didn’t turn out exactly how we wanted and with injuries, we were down to nine ball players at the end. When it was over, I told them there were about 250 other teams that wished they could be here instead of you."

He'll be back this season

The Knights will return most of their team this spring, though Brown and Mackenzie Bowles are huge losses. Lane is realistic, but optimistic about the season.

"Most of my kids were sophomores and they had never gotten to play until last season (due to COVID)," Lane said. "It was a good learning experience for us and it is something we will hopefully be able to take into the future.

"We aren’t going to have the dominating pitcher next year that we had next year, but I think we have a couple kids that can become pitchers. We have a strong defense and a pretty strong offense. It will be a different type of team."

What others said

Brown, the H&R Softball Player of the Year, was always impressed with Lane's evenhandedness among players.

"Coach Lane is a team coach. He would never favor one player over another player and he is always there to help," Brown said. "I always thought of him as a grandpa and we would sometimes call him ‘Grandpa Lane.’ He is so knowledgeable about the game."

An opposing coach said: "Jerry has a lot of knowledge about the game of softball. Even with a dominant pitcher, his team played great defense behind Brown, and they hit the ball well. He coached his team to state behind the trust he had in his team."

