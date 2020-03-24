Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Makenzie Brown verbally commits to Tulsa for softball

Lane said Brown's best pitches are her fastballs.

"Her 2- and 4-seam fastballs she throws consistently in the upper 60’s with a lot of movement and she is working hard to develop a really good change up to offset her speed and keep hitters off balance," Lane said.

In the summer, Brown has played for the Villa Grove Elite, the Midland Magic and the Illinois Force.

It was with the Midland Magic that she was noticed by a Tulsa assistant coach in a tournament at Tulsa.

Brown is a .421 hitter with 44 runs batted in in 54 games.

"I have been playing travel ball since I was eight and playing since I was even younger than that," said Brown, who said she plans to study criminal justice or "something along those lines."

When Brown was 11 years old, her hitting coach switched her to hitting left-handed.

"You have so many more opportunities as a left-hander," Brown said. "You can drag bunt or slap hit and when one is not working you can go to the other."

As for this year Brown, who helped Arthur go 24-7 and win a Class 2A regional title last year, was throwing with her pitching coaches until the gyms were closed.