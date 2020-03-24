Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Makenzie Brown verbally commits to Tulsa for softball

LOVINGTON — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Makenzie Brown has verbally committed to continue her softball career at Tulsa University.
"I think it really felt a lot like home," said Brown, a third team Illinois Coaches Association All-State player last year. "Coming from Arthur, where we have 297 students, Tulsa is about 4,000 (3,174) and it is small. They make the NCAA Tournament every year. It just felt like home to me."
Brown also visited Illinois State, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois and Ball State.
In two years for ALAH, Brown is 19-10 in the pitcher's circle with a 2.18 earned run average. She has 22 complete games out of 26 she has started and had 390 strikeouts and 117 walks in 199 1/3 innings.
"She will take with her a lot of enthusiasm and energy as well as her potential to be an outstanding pitcher for their squad," Knights coach Jerry Lane said. "She could have the opportunity to make a major impact her freshman year."
Tulsa competes in the American Athletic Conference and is coached by Tulsa grad and former associate head coach Crissy Strimple, who is in her first season, which was cut short by the COVID-19. The Golden Hurricanes were 13-11 after going 37-20 last year and reaching the championship round of the NCAA Stillwater (Ok.) Regional. Tulsa has won at least two games in an NCAA Regional five times.
Lane said Brown's best pitches are her fastballs.
"Her 2- and 4-seam fastballs she throws consistently in the upper 60’s with a lot of movement and she is working hard to develop a really good change up to offset her speed and keep hitters off balance," Lane said.
In the summer, Brown has played for the Villa Grove Elite, the Midland Magic and the Illinois Force.
It was with the Midland Magic that she was noticed by a Tulsa assistant coach in a tournament at Tulsa.
Brown is a .421 hitter with 44 runs batted in in 54 games.
You have free articles remaining.
"I have been playing travel ball since I was eight and playing since I was even younger than that," said Brown, who said she plans to study criminal justice or "something along those lines."
When Brown was 11 years old, her hitting coach switched her to hitting left-handed.
"You have so many more opportunities as a left-hander," Brown said. "You can drag bunt or slap hit and when one is not working you can go to the other."
As for this year Brown, who helped Arthur go 24-7 and win a Class 2A regional title last year, was throwing with her pitching coaches until the gyms were closed.
"I have been able to work on my own," said Brown, who is eagerly awaiting the chance to play the season.
Lane said: "Makenzie will pretty much be the heart and soul of the team this year. We will be a pretty young team this year as compared to the last couple of years so her energy and enthusiasm and leadership along with our seniors will be paramount."
Brown plays in the outfield when she is not pitching and also plays basketball.
As for verbally committing, Brown said, "It is just such a blessing. This was my dream since I started playing softball. I wanted to play at the college level and hopefully at the Division I level. To have the opportunity to play somewhere is just a blessing from God."
Lane said of Brown: "Her character is contagious. She has so much energy and has a lot of fun. She is also very dedicated to the sport so she can be pretty intense also. She is just a great person to be around."
PHOTOS: ALAH girls basketball
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-003-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-001-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-002-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-004-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-005-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-006-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-007-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-008-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-009-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-010-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-011-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-012-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-013-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-014-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-015-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-016-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-017-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-018-021220.JPG
GALLERY-ALAH-v-Arcola-019-021220.JPG
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!