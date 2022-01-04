Check out the Herald & Review 2021 All-Area Softball Team

P/OF - Makenzie Brown, Sr., ALAH

The Knights’ senior ace pitcher is the H&R’s Softball Player of the Year. She was 18-2 with a 0.90 ERA. Brown threw 12 shutouts in 25 starts and allowed just five earned runs over 125.1 innings pitched. At the plate, Brown hit .538 with 33 RBIs and five home runs. She will be playing for the University of Tulsa.

INF - Cameron Rios, So., Effingham St. Anthony

The Bulldogs' sophomore was key in the team's run to the Class 1A state finals, sporting a .582 batting average. Rios was a scoring machine, crossing the plate 50 times. She was named the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player.

P/IF – Anna Enlow, Sr., Meridian

Enlow was a unanimous Central Illinois Conference first-team selection as she powered the Hawks lineup with a .450 batting and .720 slugging percentage. The senior had three home runs and 39 RBIs and will be playing for Millikin.

P/IF - Daleny Chumbley, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Chumbley was 8-1 with a 0.82 earned run average for the Tornadoes. At the plate, she hit .488 with 31 RBIs and will be pitching for Eastern Illinois.

C - Daytona Fowler, So., Warrensburg-Latham

As a sophomore, Fowler had one of the strongest bats in Central Illinois, clobbering eight home runs, 14 doubles and 26 RBIs. The Cardinals catcher finished with a .458 batting average and had a .593 on-base percentage, making her a first-team All-CIC pick.

INF – Reagan McGahey, Sr., Charleston

McGahey had a strong senior campaign, hitting .505 with a .579 on-base percentage. She had 28 RBIs and she was named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A All-State for the third time in her high school career. McGahey will continue her softball career at Southern Illinois.

F – Lucy Fearday, So., Effingham St. Anthony

Fearday was the workhorse for the Bulldogs’ roster that finished second in Class 1A. Fearday threw 114 innings and hurled a shutout victory against ALAH in the 1A state semifinals. The sophomore was a first team National Trail Conference pick.

C - Hallie Mitchell, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Mitchell led the Trojans in batting average (.476), runs scored (26), hits (30) and home runs (4). The senior holds the program single-season records for triples and home runs and was a unanimous first-team All-Sangamo Conference selection. She will join the University of Kentucky softball team.

C – Aaliyah Jackson, Jr., MacArthur

Jackson was the best hitter for the Generals, who were limited to just nine games, by hitting for a .458 average. The junior was also named to the Central State Eight all-conference team.

P - Kaitlyn Reifsteck, Sr., Tuscola

Reifsteck was 20-1 on the mound, posting a .51 ERA and 161 strikeouts as Tuscola won the regional championship. A unanimous CIC first-team selection, she will be pitching for Eastern Illinois.

C - Gwen Bender, Jr., Mount Zion

Bender, the Braves backstop, was a standout on defense and led the team in all major offensive categories. The junior hit for a .390 average that included 39 hits, 10 doubles and 38 RBIs.

P - Cassi Newbanks, Sr., Argenta-Oreana

Newbanks was a unanimous first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference selection after posting a 14-3-1 record. Newbanks struck out 167 batters in 106.2 innings and had a 1.12 earned run average. Newbanks will be pitching for Indiana State.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kate Aupperle, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Lana Ashley, Fr., Okaw Valley; Kaci Beachy, So., ALAH; Gracie Blair, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Mikayla Boehm, Sr. Shelbyville; Ella Boyer, So., Tuscola; Kelsey Bruno, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Delainey Bryant, Sr., Mattoon; Grace Bunfill, Sr., Okaw Valley; Carlie Canada, So., Shelbyville; Zoey Clark, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Savannah Clifton, Sr., Clinton; Charley Condill, So., ALAH; Emmah Cook, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Jaden Corley, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Riley Cunningham, So., Effingham;

Jaidi Davis, Sr., Effingham; Haley Diveley, Sr., MacArthur; Ivie Edwards, Jr., Mattoon; Cara Farnam, So., Lincoln; Alisha Frederick, So., ALAH; Natalie Fredrick, Sr., Shelbyville; Lyric Greenwood, Sr., Meridian; Xylia Greeson, Sr., Mattoon; Kennedy Hansbro, Jr., MacArthur; Emma Hardiek, Sr., Effingham; Dakota Harrison, So., Mount Zion; Allanna Hayes, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Katy Hendricks, Jr., Meridian; KayLee Hohlbauch, Sr., Arcola; Keira Hohlbauch, So., Arcola; Mallory Holland, So., Shelbyville; Michelle Hollon, Jr., Argenta-Oreana;

Heidi Humble, Fr., Clinton; Kylee Jackson, Fr., MacArthur; Madison Kibler, Fr., Effingham St. Anthony; Sydney Kibler, Fr., Effingham St. Anthony; Emily Konkel, So., Teutopolis; Morgan Malone, Jr., Central A&M; Ella Mann, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Jessie Martin, Sr., Tuscola; Ali McCarter, Sr. Shelbyville; Ashlynn McPeak, Sr., Charleston; Morgan Moll, Jr., Sullivan; Karah Moore, So., Charleston; Amaya Mattingly, So., Eisenhower; Ashlynn McPeak, Sr., Charleston; Delaney Melton, Sr., Arcola; Kara Moore, So., Charleston; Raven Morrison, Sr., Mattoon;

Kendal Morgan, Sr., Tuscola; Taylor Musgrave, Jr., Tuscola; ;Kaylee Otto, Soph., ALAH; Hannah Perkins, So., Argenta-Oreana; Keri Pierce, Jr., Tuscola; Miriah Powell, Fr., Argenta-Oreana; Madison Prasun, Jr., St. Teresa; Tia Probst, Jr., Teutopolis; Kendyl Ring, Sr., Tuscola; Payton Roberts, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Marina Rohman, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Marissa Russo, Sr., Tuscola; Lula Sassano, Jr., St. Teresa; Kayla Schnippel, So., Mount Zion; Addison Shrader, Fr., Charleston; Linley Southern, So., Warrensburg-Latham;

Kora Speasl, So., Warrensburg-Latham; Lizzie Stiverso, Jr., Monticello; Makenzie Shaw, Sr., St. Teresa; Lizzie Stiverso, Jr., Monticello; Linley Southern, So., Warrensburg-Latham; Marin Stenger, Sr., Mount Zion; Ava Stephens, Sr, Charleston; Gracee Tucker, So., Shelbyville; Anna Warner, So., Eisenhower; Ariana Warren, Jr., Arcola; Isabelle Wilcox, So., Tuscola; Audrey Wise, Sr., Meridian;

