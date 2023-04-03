It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Fisher's 5-0 blanking of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on March 28, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fisher took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on March 28 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
