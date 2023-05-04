MOUNT ZION — It's a game Mount Zion softball coach Greg Blakely circles on the schedule each year.

Mount Zion vs. Charleston.

Not only is the two-game set one of the highlights for the Braves, it's also a matchup that more often than not has ramifications in the Apollo Conference standings.

This season is no different.

On Friday, the Braves (7-1 Apollo) and the Trojans (6-2 Apollo) meet in a doubleheader for what could go a long way in deciding which team is crowned in the Apollo.

Both teams will have two conference games remaining after the big Friday doubleheader, with first-place Mount Zion on the road May 13 at Mahomet-Seymour (currently 4-4 in conference play) and second-place Charleston hosting Taylorville (0-5) on the same day.

"They've been a great program for a few years now," said Blakely, who is in his 31st year of coaching (27 with MTZ) with a 746-316 record. "They’ve always been very competitive with us, so yeah, it's definitely one we circle each year."

Blakely likes the matchup this year, saying Charleston head coach Blain Mayhall does a great job coaching the Trojans. He's calling it a game that should be fun for anyone involved.

"They are very similar to our team. They're deep offensively and have two very good pitchers," said Blakely, who noted like his team (20-5 overall), the Trojans (17-3 overall) score a lot of runs and are very stingy on defense. "It should be a good day. As a fan, I would love to come and watch."

Defensive stand

To say Mount Zion has been stingy on defense would be an understatement. The Braves have kept their opponents on average under four runs a game, pitching six shutouts and allowing just one run in four games.

For Blakely, it's been an overlooked part of the team's makeup that he believes is one of the keys to the Braves' success this season.

"The hidden gem this year has been our defense," he said. "It gets overlooked at times, but it has pulled us out of some holes and potential jams this year by being very good and being very intelligent."

The hall of fame coach says that great defense starts with great pitching, and he believes his team has a quality starter with quality backup.

Going into the highly anticipated conference battle against Charleston, Mount Zion senior Dakota Harrison leads the Braves with an 11-3 record, followed by senior Kennedy Highley with a 4-1 record. Senior Kayla Schnippel has also stepped into the circle for the Braves.

"Dakota has taken a huge step forward this year, as far as being a leader and just upping her play," Blakely said. "She's matured a ton."

Run scoring machine

While Mount Zion's defense has been key, the Braves' ability to score a lot of runs has made for some pretty lopsided victories.

In more than half of Mount Zion's wins this season, the Braves have scored more than 10 runs, and have gone over the 15-run threshold six times.

Heading into the crucial conference battle with Charleston, the Braves have a handful of players hitting over .400 this season (with 65 or more at-bats), with freshman Addison Rotz leading the team with a .523 average and Schnippel hitting .463. Also doing it with the bats are Highley (.427) and Harrison (.426).

Blakely said this year's team is dangerous at the plate, with pretty much everybody up and down the lineup able to get on base.

"If we had to hit 10 kids, I’d be comfortable hitting 10 kids," he said. "That’s the kind of depth we have offensively this year. That means two or three kids don’t carry you, and we have a whole bunch of kids that can carry us at different times."

The best for last

There will be no rest for Mount Zion after the doubleheader with Charleston and the final conference games against Mahomet-Seymour. After Friday, the Braves finish off the season playing three tough non-conference games with teams boasting records over .500 — Meridian (17-7), Normal West (17-7) and Washington (14-5).

That doesn't bother Blakeley. In fact, it's how he likes to finish the regular season as his team prepares for postseason play.

"We have had a good schedule this year early," said Blakely, noting tough losses to Metamora, St. Joseph-Ogden, Marion, Lincoln and St. Anthony, as well as a huge win over Williamsville. "We got beat by a very, very good Metamora team early. In the two ballgames we lost by a lot, we got turned around. We didn't even play defense.

"What turned the tide a bit for us was we beat Williamsville with a walk-off and beat Stanford Olympia, which arguably has the best pitcher we'll see all year, with a walk-off win. Those two wins were huge for us. And obviously, we play some good teams to finish the regular season."

More MTZ history?

Asked whether he thinks his team can win a sixth consecutive regional title and complete one of the program's best finishes after the 2019 team won 31 games and finished a program-best third at state, while the 2018 team won 30 games and finished fourth, Blakely simply said he has confidence in his team.

"I think we are definitely good enough to win the regional, and if we get some bounces our way, I think we're good enough to win the sectional as well," he said. "So you never know. Any given day. That's what I like about this group.

"Obviously, our senior leadership has been great. They've taken the bull by the horn as far as mapping out the expectations for the younger kids, and they have led by example."

