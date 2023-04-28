Arcola's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 11-1 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 28.
In recent action on April 24, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Arcola took on Argenta-Oreana on April 24 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
