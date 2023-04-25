Georgetown-Ridge Farm was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Arcola prevailed 6-2 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 25.

In recent action on April 21, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Chrisman and Arcola took on Broadlands Heritage on April 17 at Broadlands Heritage High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.