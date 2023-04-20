It would have taken a herculean effort for Ramsey to claim this one, and Bethany Okaw Valley wouldn't allow that in a 17-6 decision on April 20 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 15, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Heyworth.

