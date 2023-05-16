An electrician would've been needed to get Danville on the scoreboard because Bloomington wouldn't allow it in a 4-0 shutout at Bloomington High on May 16 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 9, Bloomington faced off against Rantoul and Danville took on St Joseph-Ogden on May 9 at Danville High School.

