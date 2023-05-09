If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. LeRoy proved that in blanking Athens 5-0 in Illinois high school softball on May 9.

In recent action on May 5, Athens faced off against New Berlin/South Co-Op and LeRoy took on Decatur St Teresa on April 27 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

